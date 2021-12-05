Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Vietnam
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 29 - December 5, 2021
Films
in Vietnam		Weeks in Top 10
Red Notice
4
Green Snake
1
Joker
1
Extreme Job
1
The Whole Truth
1
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
2
Spoiled Brats
1
Bodyguards and Assassins
1
The Power of the Dog
1
Snowpiercer
1

Top titles in Vietnam from November 29 - December 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Green Snake
Green Snake
Top 10 in Films in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Africa:

MauritiusNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BangladeshMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 New Caledonia
Joker
Joker
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysia#1 PhilippinesSingaporeTaiwanThailandVietnam
The Whole Truth
The Whole Truth
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesia#1 MalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTaiwan#1 ThailandVietnam
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Jamaica

In Europe:

GreeceNetherlands

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Spoiled Brats
Spoiled Brats
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinland#1 GreeceHungary#1 ItalyMaltaNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong Kong#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
The Power of the Dog
The Power of the Dog
Top 10 in Films in 68 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

