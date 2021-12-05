Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 29 - December 5, 2021
TV (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Lost in Space: Season 3
1
47,380,000
True Story: Limited Series
2
29,810,000
Selling Sunset: Season 4
2
23,660,000
Lost in Space: Season 1
1
20,920,000
Arcane: Season 1
4
18,180,000
School of Chocolate: Season 1
1
17,090,000
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
1
16,900,000
Maid: Limited Series
10
15,800,000
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
3
15,260,000
You: Season 3
8
12,490,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from November 29 - December 5, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Lost in Space: Season 3
Lost in Space: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
True Story: Limited Series
True Story: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

DenmarkGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIceland#1 IrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelQatarSingaporeUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Lost in Space: Season 1
Lost in Space: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLuxembourgNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaMaldivesPakistanQatarTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Arcane: Season 1
Arcane: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
School of Chocolate: Season 1
School of Chocolate: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

CroatiaDenmarkIcelandMalta

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitMaldivesQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaJamaicaMexicoParaguayTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Czech RepublicGreeceHungaryPolandRomaniaSlovakia

In Africa:

MauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusMaldivesPakistanSri Lanka

In Oceania:

Australia
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSaudi Arabia

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceHungaryIcelandNorwayRussiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
You: Season 3
You: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

HungaryUkraine

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

LebanonTurkey

Most Popular TV (English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
513 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
6Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
7You: Season 3467,830,000
8You: Season 2457,370,000
9Stranger Things 2427,440,000
10Sex Education: Season 3418,760,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel