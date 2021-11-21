Netflix Logo - Home

November 15 - November 21, 2021
Arcane: Season 1
2
38,420,000
Tiger King 2
1
30,030,000
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
3
27,540,000
Maid: Limited Series
8
23,920,000
You: Season 3
6
23,460,000
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
1
21,630,000
Dynasty: Season 4
5
15,060,000
Locke & Key: Season 2
5
12,340,000
You: Season 2
5
11,670,000
Big Mouth: Season 5
3
11,410,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from November 15 - November 21, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Arcane: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Tiger King 2
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Canada#1 United States

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 Iceland#1 IrelandMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySweden#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Zealand
Narcos: Mexico: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 63 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCanadaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMalta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaCosta RicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMorocco#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprus#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
You: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Cowboy Bebop: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLuxembourgRomaniaRussiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

KenyaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsrael

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Dynasty: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique#1 Trinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaFranceGermanyItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandRomania#1 SwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusLebanonMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Locke & Key: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Czech RepublicFranceHungaryItalyNetherlandsSlovakia

In Africa:

EgyptMauritius

In Asia:

BahrainIndiaPakistan
You: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaHungaryRussiaSerbiaUkraine

In Asia:

Turkey

1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
513 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
6Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
7You: Season 3467,830,000
8You: Season 2457,370,000
9Stranger Things 2427,440,000
10Sex Education: Season 3418,760,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

