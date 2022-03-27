Global Top 10
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions.
March 21 - March 27, 2022
TV (Non-English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|Business Proposal: Season 1
3
|30,940,000
|Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
5
|24,150,000
|Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
13
|18,270,000
|Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
5
|14,480,000
|Cracow Monsters: Season 1
1
|13,260,000
|Juvenile Justice: Season 1
5
|12,510,000
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
9
|11,380,000
|Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
16
|11,160,000
|Thirty-Nine: Season 1
3
|10,430,000
|Pedal to Metal: Season 1
1
|8,150,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from March 21 - March 27, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Business Proposal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Nigeria
In Asia:Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•#1 Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•#1 Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•#1 Philippines•Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•#1 Thailand•United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Egypt
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•#1 South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:Spain
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Nigeria
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Japan•Malaysia•Maldives•Philippines•Qatar•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
Cracow Monsters: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:Czech Republic•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Poland•Slovakia•Ukraine
In Africa:Mauritius•Réunion
In Asia:Turkey
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Mexico•Panama
In Asia:Hong Kong•Indonesia•Malaysia•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Taiwan•Thailand•Vietnam
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Colombia•Ecuador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Peru
In Africa:Nigeria
In Asia:Bangladesh•India•Malaysia•Pakistan•Philippines•Saudi Arabia•Thailand
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Venezuela
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix
In Asia:Hong Kong•Indonesia•Japan•Malaysia•Philippines•Qatar•Singapore•South Korea•Taiwan•Thailand•Vietnam
Most Popular TV (Non-English)
The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
TV (Non-English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Squid Game: Season 1
|1,650,450,000
|2
|Money Heist: Part 4
|619,010,000
|3
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
|560,780,000
|4
|Money Heist: Part 3
|426,400,000
|5
|Money Heist: Part 5
|395,130,000
|6
|Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
|326,910,000
|7
|Lupin: Part 1
|316,830,000
|8
|Elite: Season 3
|275,300,000
|9
|Who Killed Sara?: Season 1
|266,430,000
|10
|Elite: Season 4
|257,090,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.
