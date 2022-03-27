Netflix Logo - Home

March 21 - March 27, 2022
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Business Proposal: Season 1
3
30,940,000
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
5
24,150,000
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
13
18,270,000
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
5
14,480,000
Cracow Monsters: Season 1
1
13,260,000
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
5
12,510,000
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
9
11,380,000
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
16
11,160,000
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
3
10,430,000
Pedal to Metal: Season 1
1
8,150,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from March 21 - March 27, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Business Proposal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeria

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 JapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Spain
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Cracow Monsters: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

Czech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryPolandSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaMexicoPanama

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaEcuadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPeru

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMalaysiaPakistanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaThailand
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3All of Us Are Dead: Season 1560,780,000
4Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
5Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
6Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1326,910,000
7Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
8Elite: Season 3275,300,000
9Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
10Elite: Season 4257,090,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel