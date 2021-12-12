Netflix Logo - Home

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Top Ten
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 6 - December 12, 2021
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Money Heist: Part 5
8
147,950,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
4
49,990,000
Money Heist: Part 1
6
19,870,000
Squid Game: Season 1
13
18,170,000
The King's Affection: Season 1
8
16,650,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
4
14,520,000
Carinha de Anjo: Season 1
10
11,230,000
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
15
9,680,000
Hellbound: Season 1
4
9,470,000
Money Heist: Part 2
3
8,170,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from December 6 - December 12, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBolivia#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguay#1 PeruUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Money Heist: Part 1
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJordanLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaNicaragua

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
The King's Affection: Season 1
The King's Affection: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeru

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeTaiwanVietnam
Hellbound: Season 1
Hellbound: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam
Money Heist: Part 2
Money Heist: Part 2
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicHungaryRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaPakistan

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Elite: Season 3275,300,000
7Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
8Elite: Season 4257,090,000
9The Queen of Flow: Season 2217,120,000
10Lupin: Part 2214,070,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel