Top Ten
Films
 in 
Sri Lanka
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 29 - December 5, 2021
Films
in Sri Lanka		Weeks in Top 10
Sooryavanshi
1
Annaatthe
2
Red Notice
4
A Castle For Christmas
2
Spoiled Brats
1
Taking Lives
1
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
2
A Boy Called Christmas
2
Most Eligible Bachelor
2
Playing with Fire
1

Top titles in Sri Lanka from November 29 - December 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Sooryavanshi
Sooryavanshi
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

#1 Mauritius

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaKuwaitMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri Lanka#1 United Arab Emirates
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
A Castle For Christmas
A Castle For Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Spoiled Brats
Spoiled Brats
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinland#1 GreeceHungary#1 ItalyMaltaNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong Kong#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Taking Lives
Taking Lives
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaTaiwan
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Jamaica

In Europe:

GreeceNetherlands

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
A Boy Called Christmas
A Boy Called Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 CyprusIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

