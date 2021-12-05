Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Spain
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 29 - December 5, 2021
TV
in Spain		Weeks in Top 10
La casa de papel: Part 5
6
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
3
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
3
Lost in Space: Season 3
1
The Blacklist: Season 8
3
Aquí no hay quien viva: Temporada 4
5
Arcane: Season 1
4
The Good Doctor: Season 4
4
Maid: Limited Series
10
Elves: Season 1
1

Top titles in Spain from November 29 - December 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
La casa de papel: Part 5
La casa de papel: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBolivia#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgMaltaPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Lost in Space: Season 3
Lost in Space: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Blacklist: Season 8
The Blacklist: Season 8
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandNorwaySpainSweden
Arcane: Season 1
Arcane: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 4
The Good Doctor: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

IcelandPortugalSpainSweden

In Asia:

BangladeshMaldivesSri Lanka
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSaudi Arabia

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Elves: Season 1
Elves: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileGuadeloupeJamaicaMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumDenmarkFranceGermanySpain

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel