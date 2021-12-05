Netflix Logo - Home

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Malta
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 29 - December 5, 2021
Films
in Malta		Weeks in Top 10
A Castle For Christmas
2
Bruised
2
Single All The Way
1
White Chicks
1
Red Notice
4
Survivor
1
Sonic the Hedgehog
2
Spoiled Brats
1
Redemption
1
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
1

Top titles in Malta from November 29 - December 5, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
A Castle For Christmas
A Castle For Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Bruised
Bruised
Top 10 in Films in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Single All The Way
Single All The Way
Top 10 in Films in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaCosta RicaGuadeloupeMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Cyprus

In Oceania:

Australia
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Spoiled Brats
Spoiled Brats
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinland#1 GreeceHungary#1 ItalyMaltaNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong Kong#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible
Top 10 in Films in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIsraelPakistanQatarSingaporeTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
