Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Lebanon
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 22 - November 28, 2021
Films
in Lebanon		Weeks in Top 10
Red Notice
3
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
2
A Castle For Christmas
1
Bruised
1
A Boy Called Christmas
1
Central Intelligence
2
The Age of Adaline
1
Army of Thieves
5
Spoiled Brats
1
A Nice Girl Like You
1

Top titles in Lebanon from November 22 - November 28, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 IrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star
Top 10 in Films in 75 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
A Castle For Christmas
A Castle For Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Bruised
Bruised
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 ChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 GuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
A Boy Called Christmas
A Boy Called Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Central Intelligence
Central Intelligence
Top 10 in Films in 65 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Age of Adaline
The Age of Adaline
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarUnited Arab Emirates
Army of Thieves
Army of Thieves
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaHungaryLuxembourgRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

JordanLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanSaudi ArabiaTaiwanTurkeyVietnam
Spoiled Brats
Spoiled Brats
Top 10 in Films in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaGreeceItalyPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpain

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

IsraelLebanon

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel