Some titles may not be available in all regions.
December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Don't Look Up
2
152,290,000
The Unforgivable
4
21,310,000
The Lost Daughter
1
18,260,000
Back to the Outback
4
17,720,000
Red Notice
8
14,540,000
Spider-Man: Homecoming
3
14,180,000
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
2
12,870,000
Death to 2021
1
10,380,000
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
1
5,440,000
Spider-Man
1
5,430,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaEstoniaHungaryIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsRomaniaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Back to the Outback
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesQatarThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Iceland
Death to 2021
Death to 2021
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

Jordan

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Top 10 in Films in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Mexico

In Europe:

Switzerland

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

IsraelJordanLebanon

Most Popular Films (English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Red Notice364,020,000
2Bird Box282,020,000
3Don't Look Up263,320,000
4Extraction231,340,000
5The Irishman214,570,000
6The Kissing Booth 2209,250,000
7The Unforgivable208,220,000
86 Underground205,470,000
9Spenser Confidential197,320,000
10Enola Holmes189,900,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

