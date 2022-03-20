Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 14 - March 20, 2022
Films (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Black Crab
1
35,920,000
Without Saying Goodbye
1
12,930,000
The Bombardment
2
10,500,000
Badhaai Do
2
6,130,000
Restless
4
4,560,000
Chernobyl 1986
5
4,490,000
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
3
4,390,000
One Piece Film: Strong World
1
3,490,000
Through My Window
7
3,050,000
Today We Fix the World
1
2,640,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from March 14 - March 20, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Black Crab
Black Crab
Top 10 in Films in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Without Saying Goodbye
Without Saying Goodbye
Top 10 in Films in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaFinlandGreeceHungaryLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesOmanSri Lanka
The Bombardment
The Bombardment
Top 10 in Films in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Badhaai Do
Badhaai Do
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Guadeloupe

In Europe:

FranceSpain

In Africa:

MoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

JordanLebanonOmanSaudi Arabia
Chernobyl 1986
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Through My Window92,440,000
4Below Zero78,300,000
5Rogue City66,600,000
6The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
7Lost Bullet58,320,000
8Restless57,380,000
9Spoiled Brats56,900,000
10#Alive54,620,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel