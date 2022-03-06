Global Top 10
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 28 - March 6, 2022
Films (Non-English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|Restless
2
|26,030,000
|The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
1
|17,710,000
|Chernobyl 1986
3
|7,730,000
|Through My Window
5
|5,510,000
|Love Tactics
4
|3,660,000
|Meskina
1
|2,940,000
|A Woman With No Filter
2
|2,860,000
|My Wonderful Life
1
|2,500,000
|UFO
2
|2,440,000
|Valentina's Wedding
1
|2,420,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 28 - March 6, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•#1 Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•#1 Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•#1 France•Germany•Greece•Iceland•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Top 10 in Films in 66 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Croatia•Denmark•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Italy•Luxembourg•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•India•#1 Indonesia•Israel•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•#1 Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•#1 South Korea•Sri Lanka•#1 Taiwan•#1 Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•Bolivia•#1 Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•#1 Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Brazil•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Bulgaria•Croatia•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Italy•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Portugal•Serbia•Slovakia•Spain•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Mauritius
In Asia:Cyprus•Lebanon•Maldives
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:Bulgaria•Croatia•Greece•Hungary•Portugal•Serbia•Switzerland
In Africa:Morocco
In Asia:Israel•Lebanon•Saudi Arabia•Turkey
Meskina
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Guadeloupe•Martinique
In Europe:Netherlands
In Africa:Morocco•Réunion
A Woman With No Filter
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Peru
UFO
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Morocco
In Asia:Jordan•Oman•Saudi Arabia•Turkey
Valentina's Wedding
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua
Most Popular Films (Non-English)
The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
Films (Non-English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Blood Red Sky
|110,520,000
|2
|The Platform
|108,090,000
|3
|Through My Window
|92,440,000
|4
|Below Zero
|78,300,000
|5
|Rogue City
|66,600,000
|6
|The Forgotten Battle
|60,940,000
|7
|Lost Bullet
|58,320,000
|8
|Spoiled Brats
|56,900,000
|9
|#Alive
|54,620,000
|10
|Space Sweepers
|53,340,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.
