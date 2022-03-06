Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 28 - March 6, 2022
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Restless
2
26,030,000
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
1
17,710,000
Chernobyl 1986
3
7,730,000
Through My Window
5
5,510,000
Love Tactics
4
3,660,000
Meskina
1
2,940,000
A Woman With No Filter
2
2,860,000
My Wonderful Life
1
2,500,000
UFO
2
2,440,000
Valentina's Wedding
1
2,420,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 28 - March 6, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure
Top 10 in Films in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Chernobyl 1986
Chernobyl 1986
Top 10 in Films in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBolivia#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

CyprusLebanonMaldives
Love Tactics
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaGreeceHungaryPortugalSerbiaSwitzerland

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

IsraelLebanonSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Meskina
Meskina
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

Netherlands

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion
A Woman With No Filter
A Woman With No Filter
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeru
UFO
UFO
Top 10 in Films in 5 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

JordanOmanSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Valentina's Wedding
Valentina's Wedding
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaragua

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Through My Window92,440,000
4Below Zero78,300,000
5Rogue City66,600,000
6The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
7Lost Bullet58,320,000
8Spoiled Brats56,900,000
9#Alive54,620,000
10Space Sweepers53,340,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel