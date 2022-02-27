Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
Films (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Restless
1
19,810,000
Don't Kill Me
1
12,090,000
Through My Window
4
7,760,000
Love Tactics
3
5,620,000
Parallel Mothers
2
4,820,000
UFO
1
4,270,000
A Woman With No Filter
1
3,850,000
Todos queremos a alguien
1
3,670,000
Compadres
1
3,310,000
Lost Paradise
1
3,310,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 21 - February 27, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Restless
Restless
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 CyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Don't Kill Me
Don't Kill Me
Top 10 in Films in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFinlandFranceGreeceItalyLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSpain

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Through My Window
Through My Window
Top 10 in Films in 44 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniquePanamaParaguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanSri LankaThailand
Love Tactics
Love Tactics
Top 10 in Films in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Parallel Mothers
Parallel Mothers
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain
UFO
UFO
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Dominican Republic

In Europe:

PolandRomania

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

#1 Turkey
A Woman With No Filter
A Woman With No Filter
Top 10 in Films in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHonduras#1 MexicoNicaraguaPeruUruguay
Todos queremos a alguien
Todos queremos a alguien
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Compadres
Compadres
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaragua
Lost Paradise
Lost Paradise
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

Most Popular Films (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular Films (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
Films (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Blood Red Sky110,520,000
2The Platform108,090,000
3Through My Window89,010,000
4Below Zero78,300,000
5Rogue City66,600,000
6The Forgotten Battle60,940,000
7Lost Bullet58,320,000
8Spoiled Brats56,900,000
9#Alive54,620,000
10Space Sweepers53,340,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

