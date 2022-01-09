Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Bolivia
January 3 - January 9, 2022
TV
in Bolivia		Weeks in Top 10
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
2
Cobra Kai: Season 4
2
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
28
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
8
Rebelde: Season 1
1
One-Punch Man: Season 2
2
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
28
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
3
Cobra Kai: Season 1
1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
19

Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaPeruVenezuela
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion
Rebelde: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovenia

In Africa:

KenyaMorocco

In Asia:

Cyprus
One-Punch Man: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaBrazilChileDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorMexicoPeru
Pasión de Gavilanes: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPeru
Cobra Kai: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandMaltaNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonUnited Arab Emirates
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel