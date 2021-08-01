Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Venezuela
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 26 - August 1, 2021
TV
in Venezuela		Weeks in Top 10
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
5
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
5
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
4
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 1
5
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
5
Sky Rojo: Season 2
2
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 2
1
Señora Acero: Season 1
4
Sex/Life: Season 1
5

Top titles in Venezuela from July 26 - August 1, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
The Snitch Cartel: Origins: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBolivia#1 ChileCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguay#1 PeruUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Spain
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 ParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Spain
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
The Cook of Castamar: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumFranceGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPortugal#1 RomaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 1
Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaCosta RicaNicaraguaVenezuela
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Sky Rojo: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniquePanamaParaguay#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceItalyRomania#1 SpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Señora Acero: Season 1
Señora Acero: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPeruVenezuela
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 65 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueParaguayTrinidad and TobagoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

