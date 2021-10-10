Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
Films
 in 
Uruguay
October 4 - October 10, 2021
Films
in Uruguay		Weeks in Top 10
The Guilty
2
Venom
1
There's Someone Inside Your House
1
Ma
1
Heat
1
Friendzone
2
The Mask of Zorro
1
Nights in Rodanthe
1
The Shawshank Redemption
1
Ride Along 2
1

Top titles in Uruguay from October 4 - October 10, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Guilty
The Guilty
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 Canada#1 ChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Venom
Venom
Top 10 in Films in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilChile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Oceania:

#1 New Zealand
There's Someone Inside Your House
There's Someone Inside Your House
Top 10 in Films in 81 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaIndonesiaJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Ma
Ma
Top 10 in Films in 13 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Heat
Heat
Top 10 in Films in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BulgariaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceIcelandItalyMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandRomaniaSerbiaSpainSweden

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Friendzone
Friendzone
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaGuatemalaHondurasPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

JordanLebanonMaldivesTurkey
The Mask of Zorro
The Mask of Zorro
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChilePeruUruguay
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shawshank Redemption
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaCosta RicaMexicoUruguay
Ride Along 2
Ride Along 2
Top 10 in Films in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

