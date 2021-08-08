Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Uruguay
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
August 2 - August 8, 2021
Films
in Uruguay		Weeks in Top 10
Aftermath
1
The Last Mercenary
2
Resort to Love
2
The Swarm
1
Vivo
1
Dead Man Down
1
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
1
The 2nd
1
Mary, Queen of Scots
1
Night School
2

Top titles in Uruguay from August 2 - August 8, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Aftermath
Aftermath
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Last Mercenary
The Last Mercenary
Top 10 in Films in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Chile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Resort to Love
Resort to Love
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 IcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 RomaniaRussia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesQatarSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Swarm
The Swarm
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Asia:

OmanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandTurkey
Vivo
Vivo
Top 10 in Films in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalRussiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Dead Man Down
Dead Man Down
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Top 10 in Films in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay

In Europe:

Netherlands

In Asia:

South Korea
The 2nd
The 2nd
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Asia:

IndiaIsrael
Night School
Night School
Top 10 in Films in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel