Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
United States
April 11 - April 17, 2022
TV
in the United States		Weeks in Top 10
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
2
Bridgerton: Season 2
4
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
1
Better Call Saul: Season 5
2
Queen of the South: Season 5
2
Our Great National Parks: Limited Series
1
Bridgerton: Season 1
4
Married at First Sight: Season 10
1
CoComelon: Season 5
3
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
10

Top titles in the United States from April 11 - April 17, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 59 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Bahamas#1 CanadaGuadeloupe#1 JamaicaMartinique#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungary#1 IcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 88 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 SwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Queen of the South: Season 5
Queen of the South: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

GreeceIceland
Our Great National Parks: Limited Series
Our Great National Parks: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaCosta RicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGermanyHungaryIcelandMaltaNorwaySlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

IsraelQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Bridgerton: Season 1
Bridgerton: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaChileColombiaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
CoComelon: Season 5
CoComelon: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

United States

In Europe:

Ireland

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

Kuwait

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

Israel

In Oceania:

Australia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel