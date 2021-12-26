Netflix Logo - Home

December 20 - December 26, 2021
TV
TV in United Kingdom		Weeks in Top 10
The Witcher: Season 2
2
Emily in Paris: Season 2
1
The Witcher: Season 1
3
The Salisbury Poisonings: Season 1
2
Superstore: Season 6
2
Titans: Season 3
3
Money Heist: Part 5
7
PAW Patrol: Season 6
8
Emily in Paris: Season 1
1
Selling Tampa: Season 1
2

Top titles in United Kingdom from December 20 - December 26, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Witcher: Season 2
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwan#1 Thailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 JordanKuwait#1 Lebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Witcher: Season 1
The Witcher: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Superstore: Season 6
Superstore: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

AustriaDenmarkFinlandIcelandIrelandMaltaNorwaySwedenUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

Israel

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Titans: Season 3
Titans: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BulgariaDenmarkFranceGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgRomaniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusKuwaitMaldives

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
PAW Patrol: Season 6
PAW Patrol: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasJamaicaMexicoTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumGermanyIrelandNetherlandsPolandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa
Emily in Paris: Season 1
Emily in Paris: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia
Selling Tampa: Season 1
Selling Tampa: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaUnited States

In Europe:

United Kingdom

In Africa:

Kenya

In Oceania:

Australia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

