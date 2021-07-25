Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
United Kingdom
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 19 - July 25, 2021
TV
in United Kingdom		Weeks in Top 10
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
2
Virgin River: Season 3
3
Sex/Life: Season 1
4
Peppa Pig: Season 6
2
Never Have I Ever: Season 1
1
Van Helsing: Season 5
1
Heist: Season 1
2
Atypical: Season 4
3
My Unorthodox Life: Season 1
1
CoComelon: Season 3
2

Top titles in United Kingdom from July 19 - July 25, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Virgin River: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Never Have I Ever: Season 1
Never Have I Ever: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaEstoniaFranceGermanyItalyLatviaLithuaniaSerbiaSloveniaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMaldivesPakistanSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Van Helsing: Season 5
Van Helsing: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

FinlandGermanyGreeceRomaniaUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

KuwaitMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Heist: Season 1
Heist: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaUnited States

In Europe:

IrelandMaltaNorwayPortugalRomaniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

MaldivesQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Atypical: Season 4
Atypical: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina

In Europe:

BelgiumEstoniaIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwaySpainUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

