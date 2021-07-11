Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
United Kingdom
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 5 - July 11, 2021
TV
in United Kingdom		Weeks in Top 10
Sex/Life: Season 1
2
Virgin River: Season 3
1
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
2
The Deceived: Series 1
1
The Serpent: Limited Series
2
L.A.’s Finest: Season 1
1
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Season 1
2
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork: Limited Series
2
Atypical: Season 4
1
Big Timber: Season 1
1

Top titles in United Kingdom from July 5 - July 11, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 QatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Virgin River: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 67 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
L.A.’s Finest: Season 1
L.A.’s Finest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasDominican Republic#1 Jamaica#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumFinlandGreeceIcelandIrelandMaltaNorwaySloveniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Season 1
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyHungaryIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork: Limited Series
Sophie: A Murder in West Cork: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

IcelandIrelandUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Atypical: Season 4
Atypical: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

Lebanon

In Oceania:

Australia
Big Timber: Season 1
Big Timber: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

United States

In Europe:

DenmarkIcelandIrelandNorwaySwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel