Top Ten
Films
 in 
United Kingdom
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022
Films
in United Kingdom		Weeks in Top 10
Don't Look Up
2
Death to 2021
1
The Unforgivable
4
The Lost Daughter
1
Spider-Man: Homecoming
3
Silent Hours
1
Back to the Outback
3
The Amazing Spider-Man
3
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
3
Red Notice
6

Top titles in United Kingdom from December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Death to 2021
Death to 2021
Top 10 in Films in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

Jordan

In Oceania:

New Zealand
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 76 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Lost Daughter
The Lost Daughter
Top 10 in Films in 33 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaEstoniaHungaryIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsRomaniaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 74 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
Silent Hours
Silent Hours
Top 10 in Films in 7 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaGreeceHungaryIrelandNetherlandsRomaniaUnited Kingdom
Back to the Outback
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesQatarThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man
Top 10 in Films in 39 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceIcelandIrelandMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Top 10 in Films in 24 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandFranceGreeceIcelandIrelandNorwaySwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusHong KongIndonesiaIsraelMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Red Notice
Red Notice
Top 10 in Films in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

