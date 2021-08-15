Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
TV
Ukraine

August 9 - August 15, 2021
in Ukraine
TV
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hit & Run: Season 1
2
|Outer Banks: Season 2
3
|The Good Doctor: Season 1
5
|The Good Doctor: Season 2
4
|Outer Banks: Season 1
3
|Sex/Life: Season 1
7
|The Good Doctor: Season 3
4
|Money Heist: Part 1
2
|The Good Doctor: Season 4
3
|Rick and Morty: Season 5
1
Top titles in Ukraine from August 9 - August 15, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Hit & Run: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 76 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•#1 Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Panama•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•#1 Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•#1 Romania•#1 Russia•Serbia•#1 Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Kenya•Mauritius•#1 Morocco•#1 Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•#1 India•#1 Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•#1 Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Outer Banks: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 63 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Brazil•#1 Canada•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•Uruguay
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•#1 Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•#1 Norway•Poland•#1 Portugal•Romania•Russia•#1 Serbia•Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•#1 Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:#1 Australia•New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Austria•Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•Denmark•#1 Finland•Germany•Greece•#1 Iceland•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Norway•#1 Poland•Portugal•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:#1 Egypt•Kenya•#1 Mauritius•Nigeria•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•Malaysia•#1 Maldives•Oman•#1 Pakistan•Philippines•#1 Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•#1 Sri Lanka•Taiwan•#1 United Arab Emirates
The Good Doctor: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 45 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Austria•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Finland•Germany•Greece•Iceland•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
Outer Banks: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 39 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Hungary•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•South Africa
In Asia:Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Israel•Lebanon•Maldives•Pakistan•Qatar•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
The Good Doctor: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Finland•Greece•Iceland•Italy•Malta•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Hungary•Russia•Serbia•Ukraine
In Africa:Morocco
In Asia:Bangladesh•India•Pakistan•Turkey
The Good Doctor: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Greece•Malta•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Ukraine
In Asia:Cyprus•Israel
Rick and Morty: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Estonia•Latvia•Lithuania•Netherlands•Ukraine
In Africa:South Africa
In Asia:Cyprus•Israel
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
