Top Ten
TV (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 28 - March 6, 2022
TV (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
2
113,380,000
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
4
77,590,000
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
1
53,680,000
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
1
52,380,000
Love Is Blind: Season 2
4
39,750,000
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
3
16,550,000
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
2
12,200,000
The Cuphead Show!: Season 1
3
11,810,000
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
5
11,780,000
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
7
9,110,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 28 - March 6, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 OmanPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanLebanonQatarTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaCosta RicaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Love Is Blind: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelLebanonMaldivesQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
One of Us Is Lying: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaUnited States

In Europe:

DenmarkIcelandIrelandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaSouth Africa
The Cuphead Show!: Season 1
The Cuphead Show!: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChile

In Europe:

CroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandGreeceHungaryLatviaSlovakiaUkraine
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Sweet Magnolias: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

IrelandNetherlandsNorwaySwitzerland

Most Popular TV (English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
5The Witcher: Season 2484,340,000
6Inventing Anna: Limited Series481,680,000
713 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
8Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
9You: Season 3467,830,000
10You: Season 2457,370,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel