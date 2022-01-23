Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 17 - January 23, 2022
TV (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
1
77,010,000
Archive 81: Season 1
2
70,980,000
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
1
41,100,000
Stay Close: Limited Series
4
26,980,000
Ozark: Season 1
1
24,480,000
Cobra Kai: Season 4
4
23,840,000
The Witcher: Season 2
6
22,640,000
Manifest: Season 1
9
20,760,000
Cheer: Season 2
2
20,700,000
Emily in Paris: Season 2
5
18,240,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from January 17 - January 23, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 CanadaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniquePanama#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIceland#1 IrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Archive 81: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 Norway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordan#1 KuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaDominican Republic#1 Guadeloupe#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

#1 AustriaBelgium#1 BulgariaCroatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainCyprusHong KongIndiaIsrael#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMaldivesOman#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Stay Close: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 52 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Ozark: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 32 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceHungaryIrelandLatviaNorwayRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

QatarUnited Arab Emirates
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCosta RicaGuatemalaMexicoPeruUnited States

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryLuxembourgNorwaySloveniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelLebanonSri Lanka
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 52 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Manifest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

#1 Estonia#1 Greece#1 Iceland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuania#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsSwitzerland

In Africa:

#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Nigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndonesia#1 IsraelMalaysia#1 MaldivesPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Singapore#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Zealand
Cheer: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

DenmarkFinlandIrelandNorwaySwedenUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

Most Popular TV (English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
5The Witcher: Season 2484,340,000
613 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
7Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
8You: Season 3467,830,000
9You: Season 2457,370,000
10Stranger Things 2427,440,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

