Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
TV (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 6 - December 12, 2021
TV (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Lost in Space: Season 3
2
35,820,000
Titans: Season 3
1
26,000,000
Lost in Space: Season 1
2
23,200,000
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
2
17,420,000
Lost in Space: Season 2
1
15,240,000
The Witcher: Season 1
1
14,180,000
Arcane: Season 1
5
13,470,000
Maid: Limited Series
11
12,540,000
True Story: Limited Series
3
12,160,000
Selling Sunset: Season 4
3
11,100,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from December 6 - December 12, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Lost in Space: Season 3
Lost in Space: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 72 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Titans: Season 3
Titans: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 69 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Lost in Space: Season 1
Lost in Space: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 61 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCosta RicaGuatemalaJamaicaMexicoParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryPolandRomaniaSlovakiaSweden

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelMaldivesQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Lost in Space: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFranceGermanyRomaniaRussiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

CyprusTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Witcher: Season 1
The Witcher: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkGermanyHungaryIcelandNorwayPolandRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom
Arcane: Season 1
Arcane: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandLatviaLithuaniaNorwayRussiaSerbiaSwedenUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptNigeria

In Asia:

Hong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitMaldivesSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyVietnam

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanada

In Europe:

BelgiumGreeceMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSpainSwedenUkraine

In Asia:

Israel

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
True Story: Limited Series
True Story: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

IrelandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

KuwaitSaudi Arabia
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Selling Sunset: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

IcelandIrelandNetherlandsNorwayUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand

Most Popular TV (English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
513 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
6Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
7You: Season 3467,830,000
8You: Season 2457,370,000
9Stranger Things 2427,440,000
10Sex Education: Season 3418,760,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel