Top Ten
TV (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
October 4 - October 10, 2021
TV (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Maid: Limited Series
2
166,520,000
On My Block: Season 4
1
63,520,000
Sex Education: Season 3
4
42,120,000
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
2
29,650,000
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
3
29,020,000
PAW Patrol: Season 6
1
19,910,000
Lucifer: Season 6
5
16,730,000
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
1
14,350,000
Sex Education: Season 2
3
12,760,000
Scaredy Cats: Season 1
1
12,520,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from October 4 - October 10, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Maid: Limited Series
Maid: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
On My Block: Season 4
On My Block: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex Education: Season 3
Sex Education: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanLebanonMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
Midnight Mass: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

CroatiaDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwedenUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

IndonesiaSingaporeSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
PAW Patrol: Season 6
PAW Patrol: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorJamaicaMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumGermanyIrelandLuxembourgNetherlandsPolandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptSouth Africa

In Asia:

QatarSingaporeUnited Arab Emirates
Lucifer: Season 6
Lucifer: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSweden

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIndiaLebanonMaldivesSri LankaTurkey
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States
Sex Education: Season 2
Sex Education: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaHungaryLatviaLithuaniaNorwayRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BangladeshSri Lanka
Scaredy Cats: Season 1
Scaredy Cats: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Czech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGreeceHungaryNorwayRomaniaSlovakiaSweden

Most Popular TV (English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
513 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
6Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
7You: Season 3467,820,000
8You: Season 2457,370,000
9Stranger Things 2427,440,000
10Sex Education: Season 3418,760,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel