Top Ten
TV (English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
September 13 - September 19, 2021
TV (English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Sex Education: Season 3
1
125,770,000
Lucifer: Season 6
2
98,140,000
Clickbait: Limited Series
4
35,020,000
Good Girls: Season 4
3
19,310,000
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Season 1
3
18,720,000
Lucifer: Season 5
4
16,240,000
Sex Education: Season 1
1
14,880,000
The Circle: Season 3
1
14,350,000
Sharkdog: Season 1
2
14,180,000
Lucifer: Season 1
1
11,560,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from September 13 - September 19, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Sex Education: Season 3
Sex Education: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Lucifer: Season 6
Lucifer: Season 6
Top 10 in TV in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 Brazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 OmanPakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri Lanka#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Clickbait: Limited Series
Clickbait: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Good Girls: Season 4
Good Girls: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 52 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Season 1
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

CyprusSingapore

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Lucifer: Season 5
Lucifer: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaica

In Europe:

BulgariaDenmarkEstoniaFranceGreeceItalyMaltaNorwayRomaniaSerbiaSlovenia

In Africa:

EgyptRéunion

In Asia:

LebanonTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Sex Education: Season 1
Sex Education: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Chile

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicHungaryLatviaLithuaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom
The Circle: Season 3
The Circle: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaUnited States

In Europe:

DenmarkEstoniaIcelandLatviaLithuaniaMalta

Most Popular TV (English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
513 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
6Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
7You: Season 3467,820,000
8You: Season 2457,370,000
9Stranger Things 2427,440,000
10Sex Education: Season 3418,760,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

