July 12 - July 18, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Virgin River: Season 3
2
87,270,000
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
1
58,380,000
Sex/Life: Season 1
3
45,000,000
Atypical: Season 4
2
29,680,000
Manifest: Season 1
3
21,350,000
Virgin River: Season 1
2
20,080,000
The Good Doctor: Season 1
1
18,980,000
Heist: Season 1
1
18,710,000
Virgin River: Season 2
1
17,000,000
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
3
16,110,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from July 12 - July 18, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Virgin River: Season 3
Virgin River: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 GermanyGreeceHungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 85 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Atypical: Season 4
Atypical: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 45 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileCosta RicaGuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

IsraelLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Virgin River: Season 1
Virgin River: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasJamaicaTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumIrelandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Good Doctor: Season 1
The Good Doctor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceIcelandItalyLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalSerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam
Heist: Season 1
Heist: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaUnited States

In Europe:

IrelandMaltaNorwayRomaniaSwedenUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

IsraelMaldivesUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Virgin River: Season 2
Virgin River: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Africa:

South Africa

In Oceania:

Australia
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Too Hot to Handle: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

CyprusHong KongIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonQatarUnited Arab Emirates

Most Popular TV (English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Bridgerton: Season 1625,490,000
2Stranger Things 3582,100,000
3The Witcher: Season 1541,010,000
413 Reasons Why: Season 2496,120,000
513 Reasons Why: Season 1475,570,000
6Maid: Limited Series469,090,000
7You: Season 3467,830,000
8You: Season 2457,370,000
9Stranger Things 2427,440,000
10Sex Education: Season 3418,760,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel