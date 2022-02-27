Global Top 10
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
TV (Non-English)
|Weeks in Top 10
|Hours viewed
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
5
|38,860,000
|Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
9
|32,540,000
|Juvenile Justice: Season 1
1
|17,410,000
|Dark Desire: Season 2
4
|15,010,000
|Toy Boy: Season 1
3
|12,750,000
|Toy Boy: Season 2
3
|12,700,000
|Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
1
|11,850,000
|Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
2
|11,080,000
|Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
1
|11,020,000
|Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
2
|10,420,000
Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 21 - February 27, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Norway•Portugal•Serbia•Slovakia•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Japan•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•#1 Chile•Colombia•#1 Costa Rica•#1 Dominican Republic•#1 Ecuador•#1 El Salvador•#1 Guatemala•#1 Honduras•#1 Mexico•#1 Nicaragua•#1 Panama•#1 Paraguay•#1 Peru•#1 Uruguay•#1 Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Spain
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix
In Asia:Hong Kong•Indonesia•Japan•Malaysia•Singapore•#1 South Korea•Taiwan•Thailand•Vietnam
Dark Desire: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guatemala•Honduras•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Croatia•Greece•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco
In Asia:Cyprus•Lebanon•Pakistan•Turkey
Toy Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Croatia•France•Germany•Greece•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Cyprus•Lebanon
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Toy Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Dominican Republic•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Croatia•France•Greece•Luxembourg•Malta•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland
In Africa:Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Cyprus•Israel•Lebanon
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Japan•Malaysia•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•South Korea•Taiwan•Thailand•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Nigeria
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•#1 Japan•Malaysia•Philippines•Qatar•Singapore•Taiwan•Thailand•Vietnam
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix
In Africa:Nigeria
In Asia:Bangladesh•Hong Kong•Indonesia•Japan•Malaysia•Maldives•Philippines•Singapore•South Korea•Taiwan•#1 Thailand•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Italy•Luxembourg•Romania•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco
In Asia:Bangladesh•India•Israel•Lebanon•Maldives•Pakistan•Saudi Arabia•Turkey
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Most Popular TV (Non-English)
The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
|#
TV (Non-English)
|Hours viewed in first 28 days
|1
|Squid Game: Season 1
|1,650,450,000
|2
|Money Heist: Part 4
|619,010,000
|3
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
|560,770,000
|4
|Money Heist: Part 3
|426,400,000
|5
|Money Heist: Part 5
|395,130,000
|6
|Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
|326,910,000
|7
|Lupin: Part 1
|316,830,000
|8
|Elite: Season 3
|275,300,000
|9
|Who Killed Sara?: Season 1
|266,430,000
|10
|Elite: Season 4
|257,090,000
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.