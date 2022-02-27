Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 21 - February 27, 2022
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
5
38,860,000
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
9
32,540,000
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
1
17,410,000
Dark Desire: Season 2
4
15,010,000
Toy Boy: Season 1
3
12,750,000
Toy Boy: Season 2
3
12,700,000
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
1
11,850,000
Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
2
11,080,000
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
1
11,020,000
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
2
10,420,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 21 - February 27, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaSingapore#1 South KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Dark Desire: Season 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 28 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaGreecePolandPortugalRomaniaSerbia

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusLebanonPakistanTurkey
Toy Boy: Season 1
Toy Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

GuadeloupeJamaicaMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusLebanon

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Toy Boy: Season 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaDominican RepublicUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanon

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 JapanMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingaporeTaiwanThailandVietnam
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

ItalyLuxembourgRomaniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaIsraelLebanonMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3All of Us Are Dead: Season 1560,770,000
4Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
5Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
6Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1326,910,000
7Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
8Elite: Season 3275,300,000
9Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
10Elite: Season 4257,090,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel