TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 14 - February 20, 2022
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
4
62,130,000
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
8
39,750,000
Toy Boy: Season 2
2
23,810,000
Dark Desire: Season 2
3
22,950,000
Toy Boy: Season 1
2
21,460,000
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
1
18,880,000
Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
1
15,940,000
Dark Desire: Season 1
3
12,590,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
14
11,420,000
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
13
10,320,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 14 - February 20, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain
Toy Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 54 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Dark Desire: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Toy Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaGreeceHungaryItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Fishbowl Wives: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Bangladesh#1 Hong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 JapanMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingapore#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Dark Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ColombiaMexico

In Europe:

CroatiaRomaniaSerbia

In Africa:

KenyaMauritius

In Asia:

IndiaTurkey
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

PortugalSpain
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3All of Us Are Dead: Season 1536,390,000
4Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
5Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
6Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1326,910,000
7Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
8Elite: Season 3275,300,000
9Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
10Elite: Season 4257,090,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel