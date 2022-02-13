Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 7 - February 13, 2022
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
3
113,240,000
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
7
51,840,000
Dark Desire: Season 2
2
43,760,000
Dark Desire: Season 1
2
23,650,000
Toy Boy: Season 1
1
18,250,000
Toy Boy: Season 2
1
15,870,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
13
13,070,000
I Am Georgina: Season 1
3
11,920,000
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
8
11,910,000
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
12
11,050,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from February 7 - February 13, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChile#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermany#1 GreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MauritiusMorocco#1 Nigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 IndonesiaIsrael#1 JapanJordan#1 KuwaitLebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 ParaguayPeru#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain
Dark Desire: Season 2
Dark Desire: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Dark Desire: Season 1
Dark Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Toy Boy: Season 1
Toy Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasColombiaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

Turkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Toy Boy: Season 2
Toy Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilUruguay

In Europe:

CroatiaGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSlovakiaSpain

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

CyprusLebanon
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

PortugalSpain
I Am Georgina: Season 1
I Am Georgina: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorHondurasNicaraguaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Europe:

CroatiaPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpain

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BahrainKuwaitSaudi Arabia
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3All of Us Are Dead: Season 1474,260,000
4Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
5Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
6Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1326,910,000
7Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
8Elite: Season 3275,300,000
9Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
10Elite: Season 4257,090,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel