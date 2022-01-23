Netflix Logo - Home

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Top Ten
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 17 - January 23, 2022
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
4
96,360,000
El marginal: Season 4
1
21,730,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
10
21,200,000
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
5
19,740,000
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
9
11,640,000
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1
1
11,260,000
Carinha de Anjo: Season 1
14
10,690,000
Squid Game: Season 1
19
10,200,000
Money Heist: Part 5
14
10,000,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
8
9,950,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from January 17 - January 23, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Spain
El marginal: Season 4
El marginal: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileParaguay#1 Uruguay
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong Kong#1 IndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingapore#1 South Korea#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Mauritius

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 IndiaKuwaitMaldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanQatarSri Lanka#1 United Arab Emirates
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Czech RepublicHungaryRussia

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaPakistan
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 17 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicHungaryRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BahrainIndiaKuwaitLebanonPakistanSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

FranceLuxembourgPortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1301,420,000
7Elite: Season 3275,300,000
8Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
9Elite: Season 4257,090,000
10The Queen of Flow: Season 2230,260,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel