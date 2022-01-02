Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
The Silent Sea: Season 1
2
47,830,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
7
29,530,000
Money Heist: Part 5
11
26,310,000
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
2
24,000,000
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
1
23,230,000
Squid Game: Season 1
16
18,110,000
The Girl from Oslo: Season 1
2
17,460,000
Single’s Inferno: Season 1
1
17,150,000
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
2
13,840,000
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
7
11,280,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from December 27, 2021 - January 2, 2022 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
The Silent Sea: Season 1
The Silent Sea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCanadaChileGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
The Queen of Flow: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBolivia#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruUnited States#1 UruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

LuxembourgMaltaPortugal#1 Spain

In Africa:

Réunion
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilColombiaTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
Daughter From Another Mother: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Café con aroma de mujer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican RepublicEcuador#1 El SalvadorGuatemala#1 HondurasMexico#1 NicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Spain
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaCzech RepublicEstoniaHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptNigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshIndiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey
The Girl from Oslo: Season 1
The Girl from Oslo: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 29 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandRomaniaSerbiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

Cyprus

In Oceania:

New CaledoniaNew Zealand
Single’s Inferno: Season 1
Single’s Inferno: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Our Beloved Summer: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailand#1 Vietnam
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
The Queen of Flow: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueNicaraguaPanamaParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

FrancePortugalSpain

In Africa:

Réunion

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Elite: Season 3275,300,000
7Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
8Elite: Season 4257,090,000
9The Queen of Flow: Season 2230,260,000
10Lupin: Part 2214,070,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel