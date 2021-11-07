Netflix Logo - Home

TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
November 1 - November 7, 2021
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Squid Game: Season 1
8
65,000,000
My Name: Season 1
4
18,430,000
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
10
16,010,000
Carinha de Anjo: Season 1
5
14,090,000
The Five Juanas: Season 1
5
13,000,000
The King's Affection: Season 1
3
11,990,000
Sintonia: Season 2
2
11,010,000
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
2
9,720,000
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc
1
7,940,000
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
4
7,710,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from November 1 - November 7, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 FinlandFrance#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 LithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorway#1 PolandPortugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritiusMorocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsrael#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 QatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
My Name: Season 1
My Name: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Greece

In Africa:

EgyptKenya#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Hong KongIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingapore#1 South KoreaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorHondurasNicaraguaPeru

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapan#1 MalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth KoreaSri Lanka#1 TaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
The Five Juanas: Season 1
The Five Juanas: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 27 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

LuxembourgMaltaPortugalSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi Arabia
The King's Affection: Season 1
The King's Affection: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaChileCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaMexicoNicaragua#1 ParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Yo soy Betty, la fea: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombia#1 Costa RicaEcuador#1 El Salvador#1 GuatemalaHondurasMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Elite: Season 3275,300,000
7Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
8Elite: Season 4257,090,000
9Lupin: Part 2214,070,000
10Dark Desire: Season 1213,790,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel