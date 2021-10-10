Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV (Non-English)
October 4 - October 10, 2021
TV (Non-English)
Squid Game: Season 1
4
412,940,000
The Five Juanas: Season 1
1
39,460,000
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
6
32,890,000
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
2
30,300,000
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
3
22,220,000
Baki Hanma: Season 1
2
14,560,000
Ganglands: Season 1
3
11,210,000
Carinha de Anjo: Season 1
1
10,240,000
Money Heist: Part 5
6
9,730,000
Nevertheless,: Season 1
6
8,570,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from October 4 - October 10, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 PakistanPhilippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Five Juanas: Season 1
The Five Juanas: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 55 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumFranceGermanyGreeceLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 22 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Egypt

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanJordanKuwait#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 39 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaChileMexicoParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 49 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeMartiniquePeruVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaFranceGermanyGreeceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgPortugalSerbiaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Baki Hanma: Season 1
Baki Hanma: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeMartinique

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

JapanKuwaitMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSouth KoreaThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Ganglands: Season 1
Ganglands: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

JamaicaUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceLuxembourg

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Saudi Arabia
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

RussiaUkraine

In Asia:

IndiaPakistanTurkey
Nevertheless,: Season 1
Nevertheless,: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaParaguayPeru

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Elite: Season 3275,300,000
7Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
8Elite: Season 4257,090,000
9Lupin: Part 2214,070,000
10Dark Desire: Season 1213,790,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

