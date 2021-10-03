Netflix Logo - Home

September 27 - October 3, 2021
Squid Game: Season 1
3
571,760,000
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
1
31,380,000
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
5
28,330,000
Ganglands: Season 1
2
27,030,000
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
2
26,280,000
Baki Hanma: Season 1
1
20,090,000
Money Heist: Part 5
5
14,250,000
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
4
13,420,000
Love 101: Season 2
1
12,600,000
Money Heist: Part 1
5
9,370,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from September 27 - October 3, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Brazil#1 Canada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech RepublicDenmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 India#1 Indonesia#1 Israel#1 Japan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 Maldives#1 Oman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Chestnut Man: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 42 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBrazilCanadaChileMexicoParaguayUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech Republic#1 DenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

IsraelTurkey

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 21 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Ganglands: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Alice in Borderland: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 48 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceLithuaniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndonesiaJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Baki Hanma: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 26 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaChileDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniquePanamaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BulgariaFrance

In Africa:

MauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainHong KongJapanJordanKuwaitPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaThailandUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BelgiumCzech RepublicGermanyGreeceLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaJordanLebanonPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeMartiniquePeru

In Africa:

Réunion
Love 101: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaSerbia

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaTurkey
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Czech RepublicHungaryRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Asia:

IndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaPakistanSri Lanka

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Elite: Season 3275,300,000
7Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
8Elite: Season 4257,090,000
9Lupin: Part 2214,070,000
10Dark Desire: Season 1213,790,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel