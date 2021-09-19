Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Global Top 10

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most-watched TV and films.
Or, see Top 10 lists by country
Top Ten
TV (Non-English)
Some titles may not be available in all regions. Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
September 13 - September 19, 2021
TV (Non-English)
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Squid Game: Season 1
1
63,190,000
Money Heist: Part 5
3
39,910,000
Money Heist: Part 1
3
19,340,000
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
3
18,580,000
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
7
13,050,000
Money Heist: Part 4
3
12,270,000
Money Heist: Part 2
2
11,940,000
Money Heist: Part 3
3
11,490,000
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
12
9,320,000
Carrossel
10
7,870,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from September 13 - September 19, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Hong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanJordanKuwait#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Money Heist: Part 5
Money Heist: Part 5
Top 10 in TV in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Money Heist: Part 1
Money Heist: Part 1
Top 10 in TV in 41 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaColombiaGuatemalaJamaicaNicaraguaParaguayTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaMaltaPolandPortugalRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanQatarSri LankaThailandTurkey
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 JapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth Korea#1 TaiwanThailandVietnam
Money Heist: Part 4
Money Heist: Part 4
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Jamaica

In Europe:

Russia

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaPakistanSri Lanka
Money Heist: Part 2
Money Heist: Part 2
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Czech RepublicHungaryItalyRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMalaysiaPakistanSri Lanka
Money Heist: Part 3
Money Heist: Part 3
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Czech RepublicHungaryRussiaSlovakiaUkraine

In Asia:

BangladeshIndiaMalaysiaPakistanSri Lanka
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Bolivia#1 ColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaParaguayVenezuela

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Elite: Season 3275,300,000
7Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
8Elite: Season 4257,090,000
9Lupin: Part 2214,070,000
10Dark Desire: Season 1213,790,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel