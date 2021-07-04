Netflix Logo - Home

TV (Non-English)
June 28 - July 4, 2021
Weeks in Top 10Hours viewed
Elite: Season 4
1
38,720,000
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
1
33,240,000
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
1
28,270,000
Lupin: Part 2
1
20,970,000
Somos.: Season 1
1
11,510,000
Elite: Season 1
1
10,530,000
Elite: Season 3
1
10,200,000
Elite: Season 2
1
10,140,000
Katla: Season 1
1
9,190,000
Record of Ragnarok: Season 1
1
9,140,000

Titles in the Global Top 10 from June 28 - July 4, 2021 were also popular in countries around the world:

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Elite: Season 4
Elite: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPhilippinesQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Newly Rich, Newly Poor: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bolivia#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Spain
Lupin: Part 2
Lupin: Part 2
Top 10 in TV in 56 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilColombiaGuadeloupeMartiniqueUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Elite: Season 1
Elite: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 18 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFranceGermanyItalyLatviaPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

Turkey
Elite: Season 3
Elite: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

ItalyPortugalRussiaSerbiaSpainUkraine

In Africa:

Mauritius
Elite: Season 2
Elite: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaItalyPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaUkraine

In Africa:

Mauritius
Katla: Season 1
Katla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

CroatiaFinlandIcelandNorwayPolandSweden

In Asia:

Turkey
Record of Ragnarok: Season 1
Record of Ragnarok: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 5 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongJapanThailandVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Most Popular TV (Non-English)

The Top 10 most popular TV (Non-English), based on hours viewed in their first 28 days on Netflix.
#
TV (Non-English)
Hours viewed in first 28 days
1Squid Game: Season 11,650,450,000
2Money Heist: Part 4619,010,000
3Money Heist: Part 3426,400,000
4Money Heist: Part 5395,130,000
5Lupin: Part 1316,830,000
6Elite: Season 3275,300,000
7Who Killed Sara?: Season 1266,430,000
8Elite: Season 4257,090,000
9Lupin: Part 2214,070,000
10Dark Desire: Season 1213,790,000

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel