Top Ten
TV
 in 
Turkey
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
February 28 - March 6, 2022
TV
in Turkey		Weeks in Top 10
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 1
1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
2
Kardeş Payı: Season 1
3
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
4
Kaçak Gelinler: Season 1
3
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
6
Kaçak Gelinler: Season 2
1
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
1
Türk Malı: Season 1
2
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
1

Top titles in Turkey from February 28 - March 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 1
Midnight at the Pera Palace: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

BulgariaHungary

In Africa:

EgyptMorocco

In Asia:

BahrainJordanKuwaitLebanonOmanQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Turkey
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 SloveniaSpain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 Nigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMalaysia#1 Maldives#1 OmanPakistan#1 Philippines#1 Qatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazil#1 CanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 50 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaChileColombiaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCzech RepublicFranceSlovakia

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
PIECES OF HER: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 71 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanLebanonQatarTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaCosta RicaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel