January 31 - February 6, 2022
in Turkey
TV
|Weeks in Top 10
|All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
2
|In From the Cold: Season 1
1
|The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
2
|Dark Desire: Season 2
1
|Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1
1
|Archive 81: Season 1
3
|Dark Desire: Season 1
1
|I Am Georgina: Season 1
2
|Raising Dion: Season 2
1
|The Witcher: Season 2
8
Top titles in Turkey from January 31 - February 6, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 94 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•#1 Bolivia•#1 Brazil•#1 Canada•Chile•#1 Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•#1 Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•#1 Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•#1 United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•#1 Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•#1 Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•#1 Malta•Netherlands•#1 Norway•#1 Poland•Portugal•Romania•#1 Russia•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•#1 Morocco•#1 Nigeria•#1 Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•#1 Bangladesh•Cyprus•#1 Hong Kong•#1 India•#1 Indonesia•Israel•#1 Japan•Jordan•#1 Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•#1 Malaysia•#1 Maldives•#1 Oman•#1 Pakistan•#1 Philippines•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•#1 Singapore•#1 South Korea•#1 Sri Lanka•#1 Taiwan•#1 Thailand•#1 Turkey•#1 United Arab Emirates•#1 Vietnam
In Oceania:#1 Australia•#1 New Caledonia•#1 New Zealand
In From the Cold: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 73 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Sweden•Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Singapore•Sri Lanka•Thailand•Turkey•United Arab Emirates•Vietnam
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 69 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Canada•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•#1 Iceland•#1 Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•#1 South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Indonesia•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Malaysia•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Philippines•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Dark Desire: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 66 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Italy•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Poland•Portugal•#1 Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Indonesia•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Feria: The Darkest Light: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Czech Republic•France•Greece•Hungary•Poland•Slovakia•Spain
In Africa:Réunion
In Asia:Saudi Arabia•Turkey
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Archive 81: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 8 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Czech Republic•Hungary•Poland•Russia•Slovakia•Ukraine
In Africa:Egypt
In Asia:Turkey
Dark Desire: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Croatia•Greece•Luxembourg•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovenia
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Kuwait•Lebanon•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia
I Am Georgina: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 58 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bolivia•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Finland•France•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•#1 Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland
In Africa:Egypt•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Raising Dion: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 51 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:#1 Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Dominican Republic•#1 Guadeloupe•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Panama•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Czech Republic•Denmark•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Luxembourg•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Romania•Slovakia•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•India•Kuwait•Lebanon•Qatar•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
