August 16 - August 22, 2021
TV
in Trinidad and Tobago		Weeks in Top 10
For Life: Season 1
2
Hit & Run: Season 1
3
AlRawabi School for Girls: Limited Series
2
Outer Banks: Season 2
4
Bake Squad: Season 1
1
Outer Banks: Season 1
4
PAW Patrol: Season 4
1
Blindspot: Season 1
3
Blindspot: Season 5
4
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
1

Top titles in Trinidad and Tobago from August 16 - August 22, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 BahamasBrazilCanadaColombiaCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 JamaicaMexicoPanama#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

#1 IrelandMalta#1 Romania

In Asia:

BahrainUnited Arab Emirates
Top 10 in TV in 62 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay

In Europe:

BelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFrance#1 Greece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 Malta#1 NetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 RussiaSerbia#1 SlovakiaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndia#1 IsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 43 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

BelgiumFranceItaly

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion

In Asia:

#1 BahrainIsrael#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMaldives#1 Oman#1 Qatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 United Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Top 10 in TV in 58 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazil#1 CanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIreland#1 Italy#1 LatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlands#1 NorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussia#1 SerbiaSlovakia#1 SloveniaSpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUkraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesSaudi Arabia

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

Iceland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainKuwaitQatarSingaporeUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 47 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMorocco

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelLebanonMaldives

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

IrelandPolandUnited Kingdom
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel