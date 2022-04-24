Netflix Logo - Home

April 18 - April 24, 2022
Films
in Trinidad and Tobago		Weeks in Top 10
Playing with Fire
2
The Vault
1
The Intruder
2
Miss Bala
1
Yakuza Princess
1
Brightburn
2
Man of God
1
A Score to Settle
2
The In Between
3
Choose or Die
2

Playing with Fire
Playing with Fire
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaica#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The Vault
The Vault
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 Bahamas#1 Bolivia#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guatemala#1 Honduras#1 JamaicaMexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela
The Intruder
The Intruder
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Miss Bala
Miss Bala
Top 10 in Films in 4 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

In Oceania:

New Zealand
Yakuza Princess
Yakuza Princess
Top 10 in Films in 21 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Brightburn
Brightburn
Top 10 in Films in 8 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilColombiaDominican RepublicJamaicaMexicoTrinidad and Tobago
Man of God
Man of God
Top 10 in Films in 14 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBrazilCosta RicaDominican Republic#1 GuadeloupeJamaica#1 MartiniquePanamaTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

Portugal

In Africa:

KenyaMauritius#1 NigeriaRéunion
A Score to Settle
A Score to Settle
Top 10 in Films in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileJamaicaNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
The In Between
The In Between
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Choose or Die
Choose or Die
Top 10 in Films in 90 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmark#1 EstoniaFinland#1 FranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIrelandItaly#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 SpainSweden#1 SwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJapan#1 JordanKuwaitLebanon#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

