Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
Films
 in 
Trinidad and Tobago
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
December 20 - December 26, 2021
Films
in Trinidad and Tobago		Weeks in Top 10
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
1
Don't Look Up
1
Crawl
1
Fracture
1
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
2
Spider-Man: Homecoming
1
A California Christmas: City Lights
2
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
3
Back to the Outback
3
The Unforgivable
3

Top titles in Trinidad and Tobago from December 20 - December 26, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Top 10 in Films in 23 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilChile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 JamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 PanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Top 10 in Films in 94 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazil#1 Canada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaicaMartinique#1 Mexico#1 NicaraguaPanama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 BahrainBangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong KongIndia#1 Indonesia#1 IsraelJapan#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 PhilippinesQatar#1 Saudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri Lanka#1 Taiwan#1 Thailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Crawl
Crawl
Top 10 in Films in 20 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Fracture
Fracture
Top 10 in Films in 18 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuatemalaJamaicaMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Top 10 in Films in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaCanadaChileCosta RicaEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoNicaraguaPeruTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalSloveniaSwedenSwitzerland

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: Homecoming
Top 10 in Films in 77 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyGreeceIcelandIrelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Caledonia
A California Christmas: City Lights
A California Christmas: City Lights
Top 10 in Films in 30 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilMartiniquePanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFinlandGermanyGreeceLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

MauritiusRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

CyprusLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Top 10 in Films in 15 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorHondurasJamaicaNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela
Back to the Outback
Back to the Outback
Top 10 in Films in 83 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Unforgivable
The Unforgivable
Top 10 in Films in 87 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaRussiaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIndonesiaIsraelJapanJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTaiwanTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel