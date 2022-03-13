Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Thailand
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
March 7 - March 13, 2022
TV
in Thailand		Weeks in Top 10
Business Proposal: Season 1
2
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
3
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
4
My Roommate Is a Gumiho
2
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
4
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
7
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
3
Kotaro Lives Alone: Season 1
1
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
1
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
4

Top titles in Thailand from March 7 - March 13, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Business Proposal: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 23 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanJordanKuwait#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwan#1 ThailandUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam
Juvenile Justice: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaMartiniqueMexicoPeru

In Africa:

Morocco

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 Hong KongIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaPhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South Korea#1 TaiwanThailandVietnam
Forecasting Love and Weather: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 16 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Twenty Five Twenty One: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
All of Us Are Dead: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BoliviaChileColombiaEcuadorEl SalvadorGuatemalaHondurasMexicoPeru

In Africa:

KenyaMoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesiaJapanKuwaitMalaysiaPakistanPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaThailandTurkeyVietnam
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 79 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 UkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritius#1 MoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordan#1 Kuwait#1 LebanonMaldives#1 OmanPakistanQatar#1 Saudi ArabiaSri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 64 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyHungaryIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugal#1 RomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Réunion

In Asia:

BangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaMalaysiaMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesSingaporeSri LankaThailandTurkey

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Thirty-Nine: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel