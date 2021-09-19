Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Taiwan
September 13 - September 19, 2021
TV
in Taiwan		Weeks in Top 10
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
12
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
3
Squid Game: Season 1
1
Formosa 1867: Season 1
5
Hotel Del Luna: Season 1
3
Love is True: Season 1
1
Sex Education: Season 3
1
Mad Dog
1
Hospital Playlist: Season 1
12
D.P.: Season 1
4

Top titles in Taiwan from September 13 - September 19, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth Korea#1 TaiwanThailandVietnam
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 19 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 JapanKuwaitMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth KoreaSri LankaTaiwanThailandUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam
Squid Game: Season 1
Squid Game: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 82 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 Hong KongIndia#1 IndonesiaJapanJordanKuwait#1 MalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistan#1 PhilippinesQatarSaudi Arabia#1 Singapore#1 South KoreaTaiwan#1 ThailandTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates#1 Vietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Sex Education: Season 3
Sex Education: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 93 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBahamas#1 BoliviaBrazilCanada#1 ChileColombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 Ecuador#1 El Salvador#1 Guadeloupe#1 Guatemala#1 HondurasJamaica#1 Martinique#1 Mexico#1 Nicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 GermanyGreece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 LuxembourgMalta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

Bahrain#1 BangladeshCyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Mad Dog
Mad Dog
Top 10 in TV in 7 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeTaiwanThailandVietnam
Hospital Playlist: Season 1
Hospital Playlist: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 4 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaSouth KoreaTaiwanVietnam

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

