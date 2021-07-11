Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Taiwan
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
July 5 - July 11, 2021
TV
in Taiwan		Weeks in Top 10
The Rational Life: Season 1
2
Sex/Life: Season 1
2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
2
Hospital Playlist: Season 1
2
Mine: Season 1
2
Vincenzo: Season 1
2
Nevertheless,: Season 1
1
The Long Ballad
2
Racket Boys: Season 1
1
Once Again: Season 1
1

Top titles in Taiwan from July 5 - July 11, 2021 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Sex/Life: Season 1
Sex/Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 92 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

Austria#1 BelgiumBulgaria#1 CroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstonia#1 FinlandFranceGermanyGreece#1 HungaryIcelandIreland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 MaltaNetherlandsNorwayPoland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Russia#1 Serbia#1 SlovakiaSlovenia#1 SpainSwedenSwitzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 Kenya#1 Mauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

#1 Bahrain#1 Bangladesh#1 Cyprus#1 Hong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 Jordan#1 Kuwait#1 Lebanon#1 Malaysia#1 MaldivesOman#1 Pakistan#1 Philippines#1 QatarSaudi Arabia#1 SingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaTaiwanThailand#1 Turkey#1 United Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 AustraliaNew Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Hospital Playlist: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 9 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaMalaysiaPhilippinesSingapore#1 South KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Hospital Playlist: Season 1
Hospital Playlist: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwan#1 Vietnam
Mine: Season 1
Mine: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

Romania

In Africa:

Nigeria

In Asia:

Hong KongIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaPhilippinesSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Vincenzo: Season 1
Vincenzo: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 14 countries on Netflix

In Africa:

MoroccoNigeria

In Asia:

BangladeshIndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSri LankaTaiwanThailandVietnam
Nevertheless,: Season 1
Nevertheless,: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 13 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

BangladeshHong Kong#1 IndonesiaJapanMalaysiaMaldivesPhilippinesQatarSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwan#1 ThailandVietnam
Racket Boys: Season 1
Racket Boys: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 6 countries on Netflix

In Asia:

IndonesiaMalaysiaSingaporeSouth KoreaTaiwanThailand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Download the lists

All data files start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel