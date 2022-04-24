Netflix Logo - Home

Top Ten
TV
 in 
Switzerland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 18 - April 24, 2022
TV
in Switzerland		Weeks in Top 10
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
2
The Marked Heart: Season 1
1
Bridgerton: Season 2
5
Elite: Season 5
3
Selling Sunset: Season 5
1
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
3
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series
1
Yakamoz S-245: Season 1
1
Heirs to the Land: Season 1
2
Bridgerton: Season 1
5

Top titles in Switzerland from April 18 - April 24, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 89 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 DenmarkEstonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 ItalyLatviaLithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 NorwayPoland#1 PortugalRomania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 Egypt#1 KenyaMauritius#1 Morocco#1 NigeriaRéunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong KongIndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingapore#1 Sri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
The Marked Heart: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 68 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanada#1 Chile#1 Colombia#1 Costa Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 Peru#1 Trinidad and TobagoUnited States#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerland

In Africa:

Kenya#1 MauritiusMoroccoNigeria#1 RéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanPhilippinesQatarSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 78 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicGuadeloupeGuatemalaJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoPanamaParaguayTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Elite: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 60 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBoliviaBrazilChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaFranceGermanyGreeceItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesPakistanSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Selling Sunset: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Bahamas#1 CanadaJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwaySlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelQatarSingaporeUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 46 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasCanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelLebanonMaldivesQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 37 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasBoliviaCanadaMexicoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
Yakamoz S-245: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 35 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BrazilGuadeloupeMartinique

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicFranceGermanyHungaryItalyLatviaLuxembourgMaltaPolandRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

IndiaKuwaitLebanonPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaThailand#1 TurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Heirs to the Land: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumCroatiaDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSpainSwitzerland

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoRéunion

In Asia:

CyprusIsraelKuwaitLebanonOmanSaudi ArabiaTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Bridgerton: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 34 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Trinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLithuaniaMaltaNorwaySerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

MauritiusNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

IndiaIsraelLebanonSri Lanka

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

