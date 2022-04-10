Netflix Logo - Home

TOP 10

Top 10 By Country

Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
Or, see the global Top 10 lists
Top Ten
TV
 in 
Switzerland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
April 4 - April 10, 2022
TV
in Switzerland		Weeks in Top 10
Bridgerton: Season 2
3
Elite: Season 5
1
Bridgerton: Season 1
3
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
1
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
9
Top Boy: Season 2
4
Top Boy: Season 1
3
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: Limited Series
1
For Life: Season 1
4
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
5

Top titles in Switzerland from April 4 - April 10, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.

Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Bridgerton: Season 2
Bridgerton: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 91 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Argentina#1 BahamasBolivia#1 BrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEcuadorEl Salvador#1 GuadeloupeGuatemalaHonduras#1 Jamaica#1 Martinique#1 MexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeru#1 Trinidad and Tobago#1 United StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

#1 Austria#1 Belgium#1 Bulgaria#1 Croatia#1 Czech Republic#1 Denmark#1 Estonia#1 Finland#1 France#1 Germany#1 Greece#1 Hungary#1 Iceland#1 Ireland#1 Italy#1 Latvia#1 Lithuania#1 Luxembourg#1 Malta#1 Netherlands#1 Norway#1 Poland#1 Portugal#1 Romania#1 Serbia#1 Slovakia#1 Slovenia#1 Spain#1 Sweden#1 Switzerland#1 Ukraine#1 United Kingdom

In Africa:

#1 EgyptKenya#1 Mauritius#1 MoroccoNigeria#1 Réunion#1 South Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladesh#1 CyprusHong Kong#1 IndiaIndonesia#1 Israel#1 JordanKuwait#1 LebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOman#1 PakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSingaporeSouth Korea#1 Sri LankaThailandTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

#1 Australia#1 New Caledonia#1 New Zealand
Elite: Season 5
Elite: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

#1 ArgentinaBoliviaBrazil#1 Chile#1 ColombiaCosta Rica#1 Dominican Republic#1 EcuadorEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaragua#1 Panama#1 Paraguay#1 PeruTrinidad and Tobago#1 Uruguay#1 Venezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwitzerlandUkraine

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesOmanPakistanQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Bridgerton: Season 1
Bridgerton: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 86 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBoliviaBrazilCanadaChileColombiaCosta RicaDominican RepublicEl SalvadorGuadeloupeGuatemalaHondurasJamaicaMartiniqueMexicoNicaraguaPanamaParaguayPeruTrinidad and TobagoUnited StatesUruguayVenezuela

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandIrelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPolandPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraineUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

EgyptKenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainBangladeshCyprusIndiaIndonesiaIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMalaysiaMaldivesOmanPakistanPhilippinesQatarSaudi ArabiaSri LankaTurkeyUnited Arab EmiratesVietnam

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew CaledoniaNew Zealand
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 53 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Bahamas#1 CanadaGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and TobagoUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandGermanyHungaryIcelandIrelandLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNetherlandsNorwayPortugalRomaniaSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

Egypt#1 KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunionSouth Africa

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelJordanKuwaitLebanonMaldivesQatarSingaporeSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Inventing Anna: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 38 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

CanadaUnited States

In Europe:

AustriaBelgiumBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceHungaryIcelandItalyLatviaLithuaniaLuxembourgMaltaNorwayPortugalSerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSpainSwedenSwitzerlandUkraine

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusIsraelLebanonMaldivesSri LankaUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
Top Boy: Season 2
Top Boy: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 24 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkFinlandFranceGermanyGreeceIrelandLuxembourgNetherlandsNorwayPortugalSerbiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

MoroccoNigeriaRéunion
Top Boy: Season 1
Top Boy: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

BahamasGuadeloupeJamaicaMartiniqueTrinidad and Tobago

In Europe:

BelgiumDenmarkFranceGermanyIcelandIrelandLuxembourgNetherlandsPortugalSerbiaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Africa:

KenyaMauritiusMoroccoNigeriaRéunion

In Asia:

Israel

In Oceania:

New Caledonia
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: Limited Series
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 25 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

Canada

In Europe:

AustriaBulgariaCroatiaCzech RepublicDenmarkEstoniaFinlandIcelandIrelandLatviaMaltaNorwaySerbiaSlovakiaSloveniaSwedenSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

BahrainCyprusQatarUnited Arab Emirates

In Oceania:

AustraliaNew Zealand
For Life: Season 1
For Life: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 12 countries on Netflix

In The Americas:

ArgentinaBahamasBrazilDominican RepublicJamaicaPanamaTrinidad and TobagoUruguay

In Europe:

AustriaGermanyLuxembourgSwitzerland
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
The Last Kingdom: Season 5
Top 10 in TV in 11 countries on Netflix

In Europe:

AustriaFranceGermanyPortugalRomaniaSpainSwitzerlandUnited Kingdom

In Asia:

IsraelTurkey

In Oceania:

New Caledonia

Methodology

Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.

We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.

To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.

Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.

All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.

Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

We engaged EY – an independent accounting firm – to review the weekly lists from July 6, 2021 to January 4, 2022. See report here.

Download the lists

All lists start on June 28, 2021
Download Global Lists : TSVExcel
Download Country Lists: TSVExcel
Download Most Popular Lists: TSVExcel