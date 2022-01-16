Top 10 By Country
Weekly Top 10 lists of the most watched TV and films in countries around the world.
in
TV
Switzerland
Some territories are included in the countries list for convenience.
January 10 - January 16, 2022
in Switzerland
TV
|Weeks in Top 10
|Stay Close: Limited Series
3
|Betty en NY: Season 1
5
|Emily in Paris: Season 2
4
|The Witcher: Season 2
5
|Cobra Kai: Season 4
3
|Manifest: Season 1
2
|Kitz: Season 1
3
|Archive 81: Season 1
1
|Undercover: Season 3
1
|The Witcher: Season 1
5
Top titles in Switzerland from January 10 - January 16, 2022 are also popular in other countries around the world.
Includes countries and territories that have a “Top 10 Row” on Netflix. Countries are grouped by regions defined by the United Nations Statistics Division.
Stay Close: Limited Series
Top 10 in TV in 71 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•#1 Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Dominican Republic•#1 Guadeloupe•Guatemala•#1 Jamaica•#1 Martinique•Mexico•Panama•#1 Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:#1 Austria•#1 Belgium•Bulgaria•#1 Croatia•#1 Czech Republic•#1 Denmark•Estonia•#1 Finland•#1 France•#1 Germany•Greece•#1 Hungary•Iceland•#1 Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•#1 Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•#1 Norway•#1 Poland•#1 Portugal•#1 Romania•Russia•#1 Serbia•#1 Slovakia•#1 Slovenia•Spain•#1 Sweden•#1 Switzerland•#1 Ukraine•#1 United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•#1 Morocco•#1 Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Oman•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•#1 New Caledonia•New Zealand
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 70 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Costa Rica•Jamaica•Mexico•Paraguay•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:#1 Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•Hong Kong•India•Indonesia•Israel•#1 Jordan•Kuwait•#1 Lebanon•Maldives•Oman•Pakistan•#1 Qatar•#1 Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Zealand
The Witcher: Season 2
Top 10 in TV in 73 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Brazil•Canada•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Guadeloupe•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Panama•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•#1 Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Lithuania•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Portugal•Romania•#1 Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Bangladesh•Cyprus•India•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Maldives•#1 Oman•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Sri Lanka•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Cobra Kai: Season 4
Top 10 in TV in 72 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Bolivia•Brazil•Canada•Chile•Colombia•Costa Rica•Dominican Republic•Ecuador•El Salvador•Guadeloupe•Guatemala•Honduras•Jamaica•Martinique•Mexico•Nicaragua•Panama•Paraguay•Peru•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay•Venezuela
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Denmark•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Hungary•Iceland•Ireland•Italy•Latvia•Luxembourg•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Portugal•Romania•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•United Kingdom
In Africa:Egypt•Kenya•Mauritius•Morocco•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Cyprus•Israel•Jordan•Kuwait•Lebanon•Qatar•Sri Lanka•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:Australia•New Caledonia•New Zealand
Manifest: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix
In Europe:#1 Estonia•#1 Greece•#1 Iceland•#1 Italy•#1 Latvia•#1 Lithuania•#1 Malta•#1 Netherlands•Russia•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:#1 Kenya•#1 Mauritius•#1 Nigeria•#1 South Africa
In Asia:#1 Bangladesh•#1 Cyprus•Hong Kong•#1 Indonesia•#1 Israel•Malaysia•#1 Maldives•#1 Pakistan•#1 Philippines•#1 Singapore•#1 Sri Lanka•Taiwan•Thailand•Vietnam
In Oceania:#1 Australia•#1 New Zealand
Kitz: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 10 countries on Netflix
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•France•Germany•Hungary•Luxembourg•Russia•Slovakia•Switzerland•Ukraine
Archive 81: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 30 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Bahamas•Canada•Guadeloupe•Trinidad and Tobago•United States•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•Estonia•Finland•France•Germany•Hungary•Iceland•Latvia•Luxembourg•Netherlands•Poland•Portugal•Romania•Russia•Slovakia•Spain•Sweden•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Réunion
Undercover: Season 3
Top 10 in TV in 21 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Argentina•Bahamas•Canada•Trinidad and Tobago•Uruguay
In Europe:Austria•Croatia•Finland•France•Germany•Greece•Malta•Netherlands•Norway•Poland•Romania•Sweden•Switzerland
In Africa:Kenya
In Asia:Cyprus•Israel
The Witcher: Season 1
Top 10 in TV in 31 countries on Netflix
In The Americas:Canada•Jamaica•Trinidad and Tobago•United States
In Europe:Austria•Belgium•Bulgaria•Croatia•Czech Republic•France•Germany•Hungary•Romania•Russia•Serbia•Slovakia•Slovenia•Switzerland•Ukraine
In Africa:Mauritius•Nigeria•Réunion•South Africa
In Asia:Bahrain•Kuwait•Pakistan•Qatar•Saudi Arabia•Turkey•United Arab Emirates
In Oceania:New Caledonia
Methodology
Every Tuesday, we publish four global Top 10 lists for films and TV: Film (English), TV (English), Film (Non-English), and TV (Non-English). These lists rank titles based on weekly hours viewed: the total number of hours that our members around the world watched each title from Monday to Sunday of the previous week.
We consider each season of a series and each film on their own, so you might see both Stranger Things seasons 2 and 3 in the Top 10. Because titles sometimes move in and out of the Top 10, we also show the total number of weeks that a season of a series or film has spent on the list.
To give you a sense of what people are watching around the world, we also publish Top 10 lists for nearly 100 countries and territories (the same locations where there are Top 10 rows on Netflix). Country lists are also ranked based on hours viewed, but don’t show country-level viewing directly.
Finally, we provide a list of the Top 10 most popular Netflix films and TV (branded Netflix in any country) in each of the four categories based on the hours that each title was viewed during its first 28 days. For titles that are Netflix branded in some countries but not others, we still include all of the hours viewed.
All of the weekly lists and weeks in the Top 10 on the site start from June 28, 2021.
Weekly reporting is rounded to 10,000 to account for any fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.
